Report: Bucks eyeing 2 currently employed head coaches

As they continue to pursue Mike Budenholzer’s replacement, the Milwaukee Bucks may not just be drawing from the pool of available head coaches.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have two currently employed coaches on their radar. They are Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns and Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers. Both coaches are facing uncertainty after the elimination of their respective teams this posteason.

Williams, is now the subject of hot seat rumors after four seasons as Suns coach. There are also whispers surrounding Lue, a one-time Milwaukee Bucks player, after three seasons as Clippers coach.

Both Williams, 51, and Lue, 46, are young enough to lead Milwaukee for years to come, through their current championship window and also into their longer-term future. The Bucks have other quality candidates who are currently unemployed. But Williams, who led Phoenix to a Finals berth in 2021, and Lue, who brought the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA title in 2016, would be very strong options in the event they become available.