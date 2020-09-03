Bucks coach disagrees with foul call on Giannis Antetokounmpo to end Game 2

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer disagrees with the foul call on Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end of Game 2 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

The Heat won the game 116-114 after Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time left. Butler was awarded the free throws after Antetokounmpo was called for fouling him following a shot attempt in the corner.

Antetokounmpo hardly made contact with Butler but was still called for the foul. Budenholzer said after the game that he disagreed with it.

“I’d say we’re disappointed with the judgment, the decision, the timing. It’s a tough job. I have a lot of respect for the officials. We have our way of seeing things. We’re going to disagree,” Budenholzer said, via Ira Winderman.

Most fans watching the game agree with Budenholzer regarding the call. However, that’s not the full picture.

What needs to be kept in mind is that on the previous possession, Milwaukee benefited from a questionable foul call on Milwaukee. Many believe the foul call on Antetokounmpo was a makeup call.

The end result is that Miami now leads the series 2-0 as they head to a Game 3 on Friday.