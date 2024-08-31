Report: Bucks not planning to move one prominent trade candidate

The vultures circling the Milwaukee Bucks may have to look elsewhere.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN appeared this week on “The Hoop Collective.” During the episode, Windhorst revealed that the Bucks do not intend to move one notable trade candidate — center Brook Lopez.

“As of right now, I’ve been told firmly that they are not trading him,” said Windhorst, per HoopsHype. “And so [has] Brook. Brook heard some of the rumors and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ [The Bucks told him], ‘No, we’re not trading you.'”

The seven-footer Lopez is 36 years old now and about to enter the final year of his contract at $23 million (making him a sizable expiring). As a result, Lopez has become a popular subject of trade rumors, especially amid whispers that the Bucks want to switch up their on-court schemes.

But Lopez, a former All-Star as well as a starter on Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA title team, is still very productive, averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in a low-usage role last season. While Lopez has had some big-name suitors after him in recent months, the Bucks will most likely be standing pat with Lopez from the looks of it.