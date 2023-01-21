Bucks targeting veteran sharpshooter to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

One veteran shooting guard may be in for some of the most wide-open looks of his career.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Milwaukee Bucks are pursuing Houston Rockets wing Eric Gordon ahead of the trade deadline. Stein adds that the Bucks, in their pursuit of Gordon, are considering a similiar approach to when they gave up four second-round picks for Nikola Mirotic at the 2019 trade deadline.

Gordon, a 34-year-old stuck on a sinking Rockets team, has an ideal skillset to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo. When Antetokounmpo rumbles down the lane like a bowling ball, Gordon, a 37 percent career three-point shooter, can lurk for catch-and-shoot triples and also still has enough off-the-dribble creativity left to attack close-outs. A former Sixth Man of the Year winner as well, Gordon could come off the bench for Milwaukee and provide more for them offensively than a Pat Connaughton or a Jordan Nwora.

The Bucks do have another player that they are trying to get rid of, so maybe that could help match salary with Gordon (who is making $19.6 million this year with a non-guaranteed deal for 2023-24). It might not be a one-horse race for Gordon though.