Bucks could reportedly sign notable veteran backup for Damian Lillard

After doing the unthinkable and swooping in to land Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks are now eyeing a high-quality stunt double for him.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday that veteran guard Cameron Payne may be an option for the Bucks as they move to acquire depth behind Lillard. Payne is a free agent after being traded this offseason from Phoenix to San Antonio and then getting waived by the Spurs shortly thereafter.

The Bucks made the multi-team blockbuster trade for Lillard earlier in the day but had to give up multiple players to do so. Now they have a roster spot to fill after giving up Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen (on top of draft-pick compensation) for Lillard. Milwaukee also lost backup point guard Jevon Carter in free agency to the Chicago Bulls earlier this offseason.

Payne, 29, is a speedy drive-and-kick guy who can hit a shot off the dribble and singlehandedly ignite a second unit with his offensive vigor. He posted 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game off the bench for the Suns last season and also made a meaningful contribution to Phoenix’s 2021 Finals team. While the Bucks might still go elsewhere with their open roster spot in the backcourt, Payne can make a very strong argument for the job to go to him.