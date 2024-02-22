 Skip to main content
Buddy Boeheim gets notable NBA promotion

February 22, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Buddy Boeheim pointing during a game

Mar 11, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) stands on the court as the Syracuse Orange play the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The Virginia Cavaliers won 72-69. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Boeheim is moving on up in the world.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Thursday that the former Syracuse guard Boeheim is signing a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons for two years. Boeheim has currently been playing in the NBA G League for Detroit’s affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

The 24-year-old Boeheim, son of Syracuse coaching legend Jim Boeheim, went undrafted in 2022 after a four-year career with the Orangemen. He has since found a home in the G League with the Cruise though, averaging 15.6 points per game on 46/44/95 shooting splits this season.

Boeheim’s two-way contract will allow him to cycle back and forth between the G League with the Cruise and the NBA with the Pistons. While Boeheim did not always have a positive reputation at Syracuse, he continues to work hard as a pro and may see time on the court for the 8-46 Pistons before long.

