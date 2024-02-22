Buddy Boeheim gets notable NBA promotion

Buddy Boeheim is moving on up in the world.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Thursday that the former Syracuse guard Boeheim is signing a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons for two years. Boeheim has currently been playing in the NBA G League for Detroit’s affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

The 24-year-old Boeheim, son of Syracuse coaching legend Jim Boeheim, went undrafted in 2022 after a four-year career with the Orangemen. He has since found a home in the G League with the Cruise though, averaging 15.6 points per game on 46/44/95 shooting splits this season.

Boeheim’s two-way contract will allow him to cycle back and forth between the G League with the Cruise and the NBA with the Pistons. While Boeheim did not always have a positive reputation at Syracuse, he continues to work hard as a pro and may see time on the court for the 8-46 Pistons before long.