Report: Buddy Hield giving cold shoulder to Luke Walton

Buddy Hield’s relationship with Luke Walton may be beyond saving.

Jason Jones of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Sacramento Kings guard has soured on his head coach. Specifically, Jones says Hield will not even answer Walton’s phone calls this offseason.

The relationship between the two was under a microscope during Walton’s first season in Sacramento. Walton demoted Hield to a sixth man role in the middle of the season, and Hield was outwardly displeased with the move.

The 27-year-old Hield has also been fueling trade rumors with his recent activities on social media.

If his relationship with Walton has gotten that toxic, it may only be a matter of time before Hield is shipped out of town.