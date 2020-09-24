Buddy Hield fueling trade rumors with social media activity

Buddy Hield is acting like a man who really wants out of Sacramento.

The Kings guard fueled trade rumors this week on his Instagram. Recent reports, including from basketball writer Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers had interest in acquiring Hield. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also reported this week that Hield was unhappy with his current role as a sixth man in Sacramento.

Hield then proceeded to “like” a fan edit of him in a Sixers jersey. He also replied to a user’s comment of “Trust the Process” by writing “big facts.”

Buddy wants to be a Sixer. Make it happen Elton pic.twitter.com/UGMq9W3Jc0 — Will (@simmons_szn) September 23, 2020

The 27-year-old Hield signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the Kings that will kick in beginning next season. Thus, it could be difficult for the Sixers to swing a trade for him unless Sacramento is willing to absorb the contract of Al Horford in exchange.

We do know that Hield, who was moved to the bench in the middle of the season, made no real secret of his discontent with his role. He might not start for the Sixers over the more well-rounded Josh Richardson. But it seems like Hield may just need a change of scenery at this point.