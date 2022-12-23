Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings

The man nicknamed “Buddy Love” apparently has no love for his old team.

Video went viral this week of Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield taking a vulgar shot at the Sacramento Kings while shooting around before a game against the Boston Celtics. As Pacers teammate Aaron Nesmith was being interviewed, Hield was in the background and could be heard saying, “Yo, Sacramento can suck my d–k” to someone who was off-camera.

Here is the video with Hield in the bottom-right corner (but obviously beware of the bad language).

"Yo Sacramento can suck my d**k!" Buddy Hield at Pacers shootaround 💀 pic.twitter.com/VQKSwte4mz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

It is unclear what prompted Hield’s shot at his former team. While it is possible that he was just joking around with a teammate, few would be surprised if Hield still has legitimate beef with the Kings.

The sharpshooter Hield played for six seasons in Sacramento before getting traded to Indiana last February as part of the Domantas Sabonis-for-Tyrese Haliburton deal. Hield had long been unhappy with the Kings prior to the trade and even feuded with their head coach.

The former lottery pick Hield is in a slightly better situation now as a high-usage starter on a playoff-caliber Pacers squad. But the Kings are actually not doing too bad for themselves either these days.