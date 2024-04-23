 Skip to main content
Bulls make changes to coaching staff after disappointing season

April 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of shorts

A Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of shorts

The Chicago Bulls have made some changes to their coaching staff — though not the big one.

The Bulls are keeping Billy Donovan but shuffling around the assistants on his staff. Assistant coach Chris Fleming is not being retained. Maurice Cheeks will remain with the team but will no longer have a full-time role on the coaching bench.

Fleming had been with the Bulls since 2019 after being hired by Jim Boylen. He was retained by Donovan.

Josh Longstaff is said to be in the mix for the lead assistant coaching role. John Bryant is expected to receive a promotion.

The Bulls went 46-36 in 2021-2022 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Bulls were two games under .500 two seasons ago and finished four games under .500 this season.

The Bulls have gone 156-162 (.491) in four seasons under Donovan.

