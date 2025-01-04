 Skip to main content
Bulls reveal major honor for Derrick Rose

January 4, 2025
by Grey Papke
Chicago BullsDerrick Rose
Derrick Rose wearing a jersey

Feb 23, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks on as a teammate shoots free throws during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The Blazers won 107-104. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls are bestowing a major honor upon franchise legend Derrick Rose.

The Bulls confirmed Saturday that they will retire Rose’s No. 1 next season. Rose will be just the fifth retired number in Bulls franchise history, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.

Rose is already being honored during Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks, but the team will organize a separate number retirement ceremony for next season. Bulls CEO Michael Reinsdorf informed Rose of the honor at a brunch on Saturday, a move the team had reportedly been considering for some time.

A Chicago native, Rose remains one of the most celebrated players in Bulls franchise history. His arrival heralded a renaissance for the organization, and he blossomed into an MVP for the team. He had already reached superstardom and established the Bulls as legitimate contenders, but his ACL tear in 2012 significantly altered the trajectory of his career.

Rose left the Bulls in 2016, but remained hugely popular there. His last NBA action came last season, when he played 24 games with the Memphis Grizzlies.

