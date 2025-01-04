Bulls reveal major honor for Derrick Rose

The Chicago Bulls are bestowing a major honor upon franchise legend Derrick Rose.

The Bulls confirmed Saturday that they will retire Rose’s No. 1 next season. Rose will be just the fifth retired number in Bulls franchise history, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.

OFFICIAL: The Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's number during the 2025-26 NBA season. No other player will ever wear the number 1 for the Chicago Bulls. Number 1 will always be from Chicago. pic.twitter.com/s7z3J030WA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025

Rose is already being honored during Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks, but the team will organize a separate number retirement ceremony for next season. Bulls CEO Michael Reinsdorf informed Rose of the honor at a brunch on Saturday, a move the team had reportedly been considering for some time.

This news, delivered in person by Michael Reinsdorf to Rose as the roughly 20 players gather for a brunch today, will make an electric atmosphere tonight even more electric. https://t.co/nAYA5y5VrD — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 4, 2025

A Chicago native, Rose remains one of the most celebrated players in Bulls franchise history. His arrival heralded a renaissance for the organization, and he blossomed into an MVP for the team. He had already reached superstardom and established the Bulls as legitimate contenders, but his ACL tear in 2012 significantly altered the trajectory of his career.

Rose left the Bulls in 2016, but remained hugely popular there. His last NBA action came last season, when he played 24 games with the Memphis Grizzlies.