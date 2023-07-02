Bulls make telling move regarding Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls on Sunday made a move that all but confirms Lonzo Ball’s likely status for the upcoming season.

The Bulls have applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Ball, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The $10.2 million exception, which is designed for players likely to miss the entire season, would give the Bulls some extra money to spend with Ball out.

Ball has been consistently troubled by left knee injuries, and underwent a third surgery on the knee this offseason. The Bulls had already essentially confirmed that Ball would miss the entire season as a result of the procedure.

Still just 25, Ball has not played since the 2021-22 season, when he was limited to 35 games. There are real concerns at this point regarding whether he will ever be able to play again due to the problems with his knee.