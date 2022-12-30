Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places).

The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and responded by knocking a stationary DeMar DeRozan to the ground. Tempers flared between the two teams as a result.

DeMar DeRozan was not happy with Grayson Allen after this play. pic.twitter.com/YpUGOl6WX3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 29, 2022

DeRozan was asked by reporters after the game (which Chicago won in overtime 119-113) why he reacted the way that he did towards Allen. The Bulls star responded with some shade.

“It’s his track record,” said DeRozan of Allen, per NBC Sports Chicago. “If it was Boban [Marjanovic, for example], I wouldn’t have done nothing.”

The 27-year-old Allen has a rather extensive history of dirty plays, dating back to his time in college at Duke. Allen is especially hated by the Bulls in particular, beyond just being division rivals with them.

Last season, Allen injured Chicago guard Alex Caruso on a dirty flagrant foul in transition (see here). Several weeks later, the Bulls then retaliated on him. As such, Allen can’t fool DeRozan — he is familiar with Allen’s game.