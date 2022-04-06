Grayson Allen whacked in face on hard foul by Nikola Vucevic

Grayson Allen seems to still be taking some retaliatory hits from the Chicago Bulls.

Allen’s Milwaukee Bucks beat the Bulls in Chicago 127-106 on Tuesday night. The Bucks were leading 102-87 late in the game when Allen drove into the paint. As Allen elevated for a layup attempt, he was whacked in the head by Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic whacking Grayson Allen is the best thing he’s done in a Bulls uniform pic.twitter.com/ZckpvrRg8Z — GhostOfGregOden (@GhostOfGregOden) April 6, 2022

Vucevic’s smack sent Allen to the court.

The officials reviewed the play to determine what level of foul should have been applied. Vucevic was only called for a technical foul, not a flagrant foul.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was dissatisfied with the decision by the officials.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he thought Nikola Vucevic’s foul on Grayson Allen should have been a flagrant instead of a deadball technical “It crossed the line” Budenholzer said. However, the refs told him it was not enough for a flagrant after a review — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 6, 2022

Allen made his technical free throw and was subbed out a minute after the play, though he later returned. He scored 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

There is lingering bad blood between the Bucks and Bulls over Allen’s hard foul that injuerd Alex Caruso earlier this season.