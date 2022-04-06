 Skip to main content
Grayson Allen whacked in face on hard foul by Nikola Vucevic

April 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

Grayson Allen gets hit

Grayson Allen seems to still be taking some retaliatory hits from the Chicago Bulls.

Allen’s Milwaukee Bucks beat the Bulls in Chicago 127-106 on Tuesday night. The Bucks were leading 102-87 late in the game when Allen drove into the paint. As Allen elevated for a layup attempt, he was whacked in the head by Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic’s smack sent Allen to the court.

The officials reviewed the play to determine what level of foul should have been applied. Vucevic was only called for a technical foul, not a flagrant foul.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was dissatisfied with the decision by the officials.

Allen made his technical free throw and was subbed out a minute after the play, though he later returned. He scored 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

There is lingering bad blood between the Bucks and Bulls over Allen’s hard foul that injuerd Alex Caruso earlier this season.

