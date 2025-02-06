 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 5, 2025

Bulls make very surprising decision on Lonzo Ball ahead of trade deadline

February 5, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Read

Article Tags

Chicago BullsLonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball holds the ball

Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball has gone from trade bait to a new long-term deal in Chicago.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported the surprising news on Wednesday that the Bulls have decided to give the veteran guard Ball a contract extension. Ball’s new deal with Chicago is for two years and is worth $20 million, Charania adds.

The news comes with just one day to go before the NBA trade deadline. Ball, the 27-year-old ex-No. 2 overall pick, had recently been drawing interest from multiple playoff teams as he was on an expiring contract. Instead though, Ball is now sticking around in Chicago through 2026-27.

Many were expecting the Bulls to finally cut bait on Ball, who has appeared in just 65 total games for them ever since they signed him to a four-year contract back in 2021. That included a stretch where he missed over two-and-a-half calendar years due to a nagging knee injury.

But Ball is back on the court and playing well again, averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 assists in 21.9 minutes per game this season as more of a 3-and-D specialist. While a new multi-year contract for Ball from Chicago was not on anybody’s bingo card, it could end up being a serious bargain, the obvious injury risk aside. Ball’s extension is worth exactly half per year of what his original Bulls contract was (four years and $80 million) and may end up looking even better under the NBA’s new salary cap, which is set to get a boost from the league’s fresh television contracts.