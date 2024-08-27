Caitlin Clark makes admission about her ankle injury

Caitlin Clark tweaked her ankle during the Indiana Fever’s win over the Atlanta Dream on Monday night, and she made a funny admission about the injury after the game.

Clark rolled her left ankle while playing defense in the first quarter of Indiana’s 84-79 win over the Dream at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga. She appeared to be in significant pain before heading to the sideline.

Caitlin Clark checked out of the Fever game after rolling her ankle on this play. She returned to the game in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/4ESZ7yv5ko — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2024

Fortunately, the injury was not serious. Clark was able to return a short while later to help lead her team to victory.

Clark was asked about the injury during her postgame press conference, and she made a funny admission about it. She said she watched the replay and thought she “looked really soft” with the way she reacted.

“I saw the replay. I looked really soft. It wasn’t that bad of a turn, but it hurt,” Clark said. “Sometimes you need to give yourself a second. If you’ve ever sprained your ankle, it kind of stings for a little bit. I was good. They were like, Do you want to go in the back?’ I was like, ‘No, please, just tape right here, let’s go.’ You gotta keep going.”

CC on her ankle injury : “I saw the replay, and I look really soft. It wasn’t that bad of a turn, but it hurt.” Adds you’re not a true basketball player if you don’t have ankle injuries pic.twitter.com/vNZgQmTBdA — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 27, 2024

Clark finished with 19 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. She went 4/9 from three-point range and tied the WNBA record for most three-pointers made by a rookie in a season with 85.

Those who have followed Clark this season know that she has a great sense of humor in addition to a fantastic jump shot. Fans will probably appreciate the self-deprecation.