Caitlin Clark had a funny first impression of Aaron Judge

Caitlin Clark is taking advantage of the WNBA’s Olympic break by doing some traveling and checking out the New York Yankees. As a result, she got to meet Aaron Judge, and she came away almost intimidated.

Clark joined the YES broadcast during the first game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Texas Rangers, and was asked about getting the chance to meet Judge. Her initial impression: he is big, even by pro athlete standards.

"He's pretty swole" 😂 WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark talks about meeting Aaron Judge earlier today. pic.twitter.com/itX0qpxdvn — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2024

“He’s way bigger than even people think. You know he’s big, but then when you get next to him, it’s like, oh my gosh. He could probably play football or just about any sport he wants. He’d probably be good at basketball, too.

“He’s huge. He’s pretty swole, too. He’s not just tall.”

The Yankees’ X account posted a picture of the two together, which largely proved Clark’s point.

Judge is listed at 6-foot-7. He looks to be every bit of it. Clark would presumably know given the competition she regularly faces in the WNBA.

The Yankees slugger is terrifying opponents even more than usual lately, judging by how some teams have chosen to handle him. The height isn’t necessarily working its way into that calculus, but it probably isn’t making him any less intimidating.