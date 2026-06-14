Caitlin Clark had a hilarious reaction to Stephanie White’s gesture

Caitlin Clark turned heads with her impressive performance on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun, and grabbed more attention after the Indiana Fever’s 85-75 win at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

While Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was speaking to reporters in the postgame press conference, Indiana head coach Stephanie White covered her mouth while coughing in the background. Caitlin Clark, seated between White and Cunningham, then turned to White and made a disgusted face.

Fever-Sun postgame thing number 1: Please enjoy Caitlin Clark's reaction to Stephanie White coughing: pic.twitter.com/MA4MDCWgeG — Tony East (@TonyREast) June 14, 2026

Clark was obviously just teasing White. It was not to be taken as anything beyond the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar jokingly messing with her coach. After all, the two had just moved on from a recent controversy that was sparked by a confrontation on the bench during a game.

As for the game, Clark took care of business on the court, finishing with 25 points on 10/17 shooting from the field with five 3-pointers to go along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 36 minutes. Clark’s ball security issue continues, however, with 6 turnovers to her name.

In any case, Clark and the Fever are rolling, with an 8-5 record and a three-game winning streak heading into a game on Tuesday versus the Toronto Tempo at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.