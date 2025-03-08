Caitlin Clark looks very different in viral photo

Caitlin Clark appears to be making the most of her offseason work based on a new photo that went viral on Saturday.

Clark was on hand to watch her Iowa Hawkeyes compete in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever star certainly appeared as though she had been working out, as many quickly noticed how big her arms looked.

Well someone’s been in the weight room 👀😮‍💨 @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/yBU8p7tp31 — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) March 8, 2025

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report shared a side-by-side of the new viral photo along with how Clark looked playing for the Fever last year. Even taking into account that Clark is flexing in the newer photo, the difference looked pretty clear.

Looks like Caitlin Clark put on some muscle 💪



(📸: @brilewerke) pic.twitter.com/31r5LswaOk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2025

Clark was pretty open last season about how tiring her year was. That was primarily because of her lack of an offseason as she moved from college to the WNBA. Still, it would not be a shock if she put some added focus on building up her body after her first year as a professional.

If Clark has been building up some added arm strength, it might explain why her golf game was so off when we got to see it.

Clark averaged 19.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a rookie last season and acquitted herself very well in her first season in the WNBA. There is plenty of reason to think she will be even better in her second season, and this photo could certainly serve as evidence for that belief.