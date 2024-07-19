Caitlin Clark explains her decision to skip 3-point contest

The three-point contest seems like an ideal showcase for Caitlin Clark during WNBA All-Star Weekend, but the Indiana Fever rookie opted not to participate in the event. On Friday, she offered an explanation for her decision.

Clark said she simply wanted to prioritize rest during the All-Star festivities because of how much basketball she has played in the last few months. She also noted that the field has plenty of good shooters in it already, and she will likely have opportunities in the future to participate.

“I think just rest. I’ve been playing basketball for a year straight,” Clark said. “It’s not an easy thing to just show up to and shoot off of a rack. It’s not something I’ve ever done before. It’s not something I’ve had a lot of time to practice. I’ve been focused on helping my team win games.

“I think there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for me to do that at some point. At the same time, the field of shooters that we have in the competition are really good. They’re all near 40 percent shooters. I’m excited for them. I’ll be there supporting them. It’ll be fun. The biggest thing for me is I need a break. I need to take some time to myself to enjoy what I want to do.”

Unlike her veteran peers, Clark essentially went straight from Iowa to the WNBA with no offseason after being drafted. She certainly sounds like she wants the rest, and said the same thing when she was left off the US Olympic team.

Despite Clark’s absence, Friday’s three-point contest will still feature Stefanie Dolson, who leads the WNBA in three-point percentage, as well as Kayla McBride, who leads the league in made threes.