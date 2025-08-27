Caitlin Clark’s old prediction about Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift resurfaces

Caitlin Clark saw the vision with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift from the very start.

Kelce and Swift announced the big news on Tuesday that they are officially engaged. The celebrity power couple made the revelation in a cool joint post to Instagram.

In the wake of the news, an old clip of the Indiana Fever superstar Clark made the rounds online. The clip came from 2023, which was when Clark was still in college at the University of Iowa.

At the time, Kelce and Swift had just begun dating. Clark, who is a well-known fan of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, was asked about the relationship in a TikTok interview.

“As a Kansas City Chiefs fan, how long are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift going to last?” the interviewer said.

“They’re gonna get married,” replied Clark.

The answer from Clark at the time elicited laughs in the clip. But she ended up being spot-on with her prediction.

That was pretty impressive too from Clark considering that most were skeptical at the time about the legitimacy of the Kelce-Swift relationship in the first place (with many of the belief that it was all just an elaborate PR stunt).

But some two years later, Kelce and Swift have put the rumors to rest by remaining together and now becoming engaged. Meanwhile, Clark has to be absolutely thrilled as a Chiefs fan who has also shown love to Swift before.