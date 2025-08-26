Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they are engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced some major news on Tuesday, and you can probably guess what it is.

Swift and Kelce have gotten engaged. Swift shared the news with her nearly 300 million Instagram followers along with a series of photos from when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift captioned the post.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, first confirmed that they were dating in September 2023. Many people were convinced at the time that the relationship was a massive publicity stunt to benefit Swift, Kelce and the NFL, but the couple remained together and are now planning to get married.

Swift recently appeared on Kelce and his older brother Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, and the appearance was predictably massive.

Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, is preparing for his 13th season with the Chiefs. He recently admitted that his celebrity status negatively impacted his play in 2024, and he is motivated to change that this season. There has been speculation that 2025 could be Kelce’s last year in the NFL.

After seven straight seasons of tallying over 1,000 receiving yards from 2016 to 2022, Kelce dipped below that number in 2023 and 2024. He also recorded just eight touchdowns combined in those two seasons.