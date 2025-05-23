Caitlin Clark has 5-word message for Rhyne Howard during heated incident

Angel Reese is not the only WNBA player who is beefing with Caitlin Clark these days.

The Indiana Fever sensation Clark was involved in another heated incident during Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Dream. During the first quarter of the contest, Dream guard Rhyne Howard was playing some tight on-ball defense on Clark as Clark brought the ball up the floor.

Howard bumped Clark and was whistled for a personal foul. The two players then proceeded to exchange some light shoves, which led to Howard getting into Clark’s face. In response, the television broadcast caught Clark saying to Howard, “I’m not scared of you.”

Take a look at the video of the incident.

Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard exchange some wordspic.twitter.com/8nybGMhxl4 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 22, 2025

Here is another angle of Clark telling Howard off.

"I'm not scared of you" – Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/3Lz6hVNaE7 — Covers (@Covers) May 23, 2025

The Dream were leading the Fever 18-10 at the time. But it was short-lived as Indiana was able wrestle back the lead before halftime, taking a 37-34 advantage into the break.

Like Clark, Howard is a former No. 1 overall pick — she was the top pick by the Dream in 2022 before Clark went with the top pick to the Fever in 2024. Over her brief pro career thus far, Howard has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award and made two All-Star teams as well. She also represented the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as a member of the 3v3 women’s basketball team.

As for Clark, herself a WNBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year winner, this is just her third game of the new season but her second heated incident already. During the season opener against the Chicago Sky, Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Chicago’s Angel Reese, creating a big national story.