Caitlin Clark had no idea she got a technical foul in Friday’s game

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark picked up a technical foul during Friday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries. More importantly, she wound up playing half the game without even knowing it.

Clark was assessed a technical foul after she got into it with Golden State’s Janelle Salaun at the stroke of halftime during Friday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In. Salaun also received a technical, so no free throws came of it, and both teams simply retreated back to the locker room.

It was not until after the game that Clark found out about the tech, and she only learned of it when a reporter asked her about it.

“Did I get a tech for it? Oh, no way,” Clark said. “Well, it just makes sense with the refs tonight, so I’m not surprised. Wow. I could’ve got ejected. I should have been a little safer in the second half. I guess I have a fine coming my way.”

"I guess I have some fines coming my way." 😅



The moment Caitlin Clark realized she got a technical vs. Golden State 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fwESAolGxk — espnW (@espnW) May 23, 2026

Clark had continued to argue with the officials throughout the second half and even picked up a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter for a hard screen. Had she been assessed another technical foul, she would have been ejected, and would not have even known it was coming.

Clark wound up with 22 points and nine assists in Indiana’s 90-82 victory. She is not the only one who could be fined soon, as her team might be in hot water with the WNBA for their handling of her recent injury.