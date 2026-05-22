Indiana Fever get warned by the WNBA over Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever have received a yellow card from the WNBA.

Indiana was warned this week by the league over their superstar guard Caitlin Clark, beat reporter Scott Agness reported on Thursday. Agness notes that the warning for the Fever relates to their injury reporting about Clark.

The two-time WNBA All-Star Clark was a late scratch for Wednesday’s game vs. the Portland Fire at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. due to a back injury. But Clark had not been listed on the injury report during the lead-up to the game, which was nationally televised on USA Network.

With Clark out of commission, Indiana still went on to defeat Portland by a convincing final score of 90-73. They are now set to face the Golden State Valkyries on Friday (with Clark officially listed as probable for that game).

Clark, 24, had appeared in the first four games of the season for the Fever, averaging 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. But Clark only played in 14 total games for Indiana last season due to quad and groin injuries, meaning that the Fever need to be extra cautious with her health this year.

That said, the WNBA is not pleased with Indiana over their failure to properly disclose Clark’s health situation prior to Wednesday’s game. This saga also comes just days after fans called out the WNBA for a supposed snub of Clark.