Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record in first game after Olympic break

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark didn’t appear to have any rust after the WNBA’s lengthy Olympic break.

On Friday, Clark powered her Fever to a 98-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The 22-year-old poured in 29 points on 8/16 shooting from the field — just one point shy of her career high. She also chipped in 10 assists in the contest.

Clark became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over a 2-game span. The Fever rookie had tallied an eye-popping stat line of 24 points and 19 assists in a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings just before the Olympic break.

The Iowa alum also doubled up the rest of WNBA history with her second 25-10 game as a rookie.

Games with 25 PTS & 10 AST by a rookie: 2 — Caitlin Clark

Clark has really come into her own as a playmaker of late.

After failing to record 10-or-more assists in any of her first 17 games, Clark has breached the double-digit assist mark in 8 of her last 10 contests. She’s averaged 19.8 points and 11.7 assists throughout that stretch.

It’s no surprise Fever fans have been making Clark sign her autograph on everything under the sun.