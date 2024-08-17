 Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark autographs unusual item for Indiana Fever fan

August 16, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Caitlin Clark on the court

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark pulled a “Talladega Nights” this week.

The Indiana Fever rookie superstar Clark was the subject of a viral video posted by the team to social media. In the video, Clark signed a two-week-old baby (well technically, the baby’s onesie) during the team’s Fever Fore Change golf outing.

Here is the video of Clark signing the baby (at the request of the mother).

Sure, Clark didn’t go full Ricky Bobby by signing the baby’s forehead. But that definitely had to be the next best thing.

The 22-year-old WNBA All-Star Clark noted in the video that, while she had previously signed an ultrasound for a fan, that was the youngest person out of the womb that she had ever given an autograph to.

Clark, who is averaging 17.1 points and 8.2 assists a game as a rookie, is one of the biggest stars in all of sports right now, so fans will take any autograph they can get from her. But that unusual autograph may only be comparable to the one that Aaron Rodgers signed around this time last year.

Caitlin ClarkIndiana Fever fans
