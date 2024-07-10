Caleb Martin addresses his huge fumble in free agency

Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin recently became a trending topic for a contract that he didn’t sign.

Last week, Martin agreed to sign a 4-year, $32 million deal with the Sixers that guarantees him the largest payday of his career. But he had reportedly turned down a significantly larger offer from the Miami Heat.

Martin spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the 76ers’ training facility in Camden, N.J. The 28-year-old was asked about him potentially leaving tens of millions on the negotiating table. Martin delivered a poignant response.

“I mean, you’re always gonna wish you make as much money as you can, you know what I mean?” Martin said, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“That’s part of the game. That’s part of life, and you live and learn and you take risks. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason and I feel like I’m here for a reason. One of those reasons, I feel like, is a pathway to try and get to a championship.”

As things stand, the 76ers do appear to have a better shot at contending for a championship than the Heat do. Aside from Martin, the Sixers also landed 9-time All-Star Paul George via free agency.

With Philadelphia’s longtime starting power forward Tobias Harris heading to Detroit, Martin could very well end up as a starter on a potential top-three team in the East. That’s at least something money can’t buy.