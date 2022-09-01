Carmelo Anthony is backup plan for 1 top contender?

One top NBA contender could have a 38-year-old insurance plan.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports reports that Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee in recent days by the Boston Celtics. The ten-time All-Star forward remains an unsigned free agent.

The Celtics’ reported interest in Anthony comes after new addition Danilo Gallinari suffered a non-contact injury at a World Cup qualifying game in Europe last week (video here). While Gallinari was able to avoid the worst-case scenario, he did suffer a meniscus tear, which could shelve him for at least the first several weeks of the NBA season.

Anthony and Gallinari have slightly similar skillsets as one-way forwards who can get buckets off the bench (though Gallinari runs circles around Anthony as a playmaker and is a full four years younger).

The 19-year NBA veteran Anthony is still looking for his first ring. But even if the Celtics will give him a better shot at glory, there may be another team in the division that Anthony wants to go to instead.