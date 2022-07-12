Carmelo Anthony says there is 1 big difference between him and LeBron James

Though they once took a banana boat trip together, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are not the same.

Speaking with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth at Summer League, Carmelo said that he has no interest in pulling a LeBron and sticking around in the NBA long enough to play with son Kiyan.

“No, no, I do not,” said Carmelo when asked if he plans to team up with his son. “I think it will be time for me to pass [Kiyan] the torch. I would just rather pass him the torch when that time comes.”

“No, no I do not.” – @carmeloanthony on if he has similar plans as LeBron to play with his son in the NBA. Both Melo and LeBron are entering their 20th season. pic.twitter.com/H1hT6YHB9i — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 12, 2022

LeBron, who is close friends with Carmelo and was teammates with him on the Los Angeles Lakers last year, has openly stated that he would like to play with eldest son Bronny in the NBA. But while LeBron is 37 and Bronny is 17, the age gap is more pronounced between Carmelo (38) and Kiyan (15). That means it may not be realistically feasible for Carmelo to stick around for that long, especially since his future is already uncertain as he remains unsigned.

Kiyan may potentially have a shot at the league, as he has looked impressive on film for a few years now. But it looks like there will never be an Anthony-Anthony tandem in the NBA (even if there may eventually be a James-James one).