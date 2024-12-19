NBA legend reportedly in talks with Amazon, NBC for media role

The NBA’s media coverage will undergo some significant changes next year, and Carmelo Anthony reportedly wants to be a part of the new era.

Anthony has had discussions with multiple companies about potential studio and in-game analyst jobs, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports. With the NBA dividing its media rights between ESPN/ABC, NBC and Amazon Prime next season, McCarthy says Anthony is “talking to everybody” about possible roles.

In addition to Anthony, fellow former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin and Jamal Crawford also reportedly have interest in joining either Amazon’s or NBC’s NBA coverage beginning in the 2025-26 season. ESPN already has an NBA crew but could make changes, which would create an opportunity for Carmelo and others.

Amazon is completely new to NBA coverage, while NBC last televised an NBA game in 2002.

Anthony retired in 2023 after 19 seasons in the NBA. He spent most of his career with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks and was named an All-Star 10 times. Carmelo also won a national championship at Syracuse before being drafted third overall in 2003.

Anthony has launched a number of business ventures since he walked away from his playing career. A job as a full-time analyst would be something new for him.