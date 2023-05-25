Carmelo Anthony to get ultimate honor from Knicks?

Carmelo Anthony had some of the best years of his career with the New York Knicks, and the team may honor him for that in a big way.

Anthony announced on Monday that he has retired from the NBA. The 38-year-old did not play this season after appearing in 69 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Carmelo may now have one of his jerseys retired. SNY’s Ian Begley reports that there is “strong support among some in Madison Square Garden” for Anthony to have his No. 7 Knicks jersey retired. No official decision has been made.

The Knicks reached the postseason three times in Anthony’s seven seasons with the team. They advanced past the first round just once. There is no question that Carmelo is one of the best players in franchise history, but did he have the type of impact that warrants jersey retirement? That is a question for owner James Dolan to answer.

As Begley noted, Anthony was also known for making massive charitable contributions to New Yorkers during his time with the Knicks. That could factor into the team’s decision.

The Knicks have honored a combination of nine players and coaches in the rafters at MSG. Dick McGuire and Patrick Ewing are the only two to not win an NBA championship.

Whatever the Knicks decide to do, their response won’t be as great as the one we saw from the Atlanta Hawks.