Report: Cavaliers have discussed Collin Sexton trade with Western Conference team

Collin Sexton’s NBA future remains unclear, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have at least looked into solutions for the guard.

On cleveland.com’s “Wine and Gold Talk” podcast, Chris Fedor revealed that the Cavaliers have had discussions with the Dallas Mavericks about a sign-and-trade involving Sexton. However, the discussions did not go far, as the Mavericks could not offer anything of interest to Cleveland.

“The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton,” Fedor said (roughly 32:40 of the podcast). “But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign-and-trade for Collin.”

The Mavericks do make sense as a destination for Sexton, as they would be looking to replace some of the production they will lose by Jalen Brunson’s departure. However, they clearly do not value Sexton highly enough to give up a piece that the Cavaliers would find appealing.

Sexton, a restricted free agent, has averaged 20 points per game in parts of four NBA seasons. The 23-year-old appears to have fallen out of favor with Cleveland, and the two sides are not close in terms of their valuation of the guard.