Cavaliers expected to sign 1 playoff-tested forward

The No. 3 seed Cleveland Cavaliers may be gearing up for their playoff run.

Patrick Beverley posted from the X page of his self-titled podcast this week that veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. plans to sign with the Cavs. Morris is a free agent after getting acquired and then released by the San Antonio Spurs at last month’s trade deadline. He is playoff-eligible as well since he was waived prior to the March 1 eligibility deadline.

Marcus Morris Sr. Is planning to sign with the Cleveland Cavs – Per Sources pic.twitter.com/5NtNBnD0lY — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 15, 2024

Beverley is Morris’ former teammate on the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, so it is very possible that Beverley’s source is Morris himself.

The 34-year-old Morris is a 13-season NBA veteran who is a career 37.7 percent three-point shooter. He is also a physical defender who has been part of multiple deep playoff runs (including conference finals berths with the Boston Celtics in 2018 and with the Clippers in 2021).

That said, Morris is noticeably past his prime physically and likely is not a worthy rotation piece for a contender any more. But the Cavs are hurting for depth at the 4 with Evan Mobley in the midst of another extended absence, and backup power forwards Dean Wade (outside of one massive game) and Georges Niang lacking reliability. Morris might be able to provide veteran leadership and hit a few big shots down the stretch for the 42-24 Cavs.