Report: Cavaliers interested in potential Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers do not appear to be making significant progress in Ben Simmons trade talks, but it sounds like the Cleveland Cavaliers are at least staying on their radar.

The Cavaliers have been mentioned as a possible suitor for Simmons, and NBA reporter Marc Stein says they are monitoring the situation. What’s perhaps more surprising is that Stein mentions Lauri Markkanen, whom the Cavs recently acquired in a sign-and-trade, as a potential trade piece.

This isn’t the first we have heard of the Cavs having their eye on Simmons. They were among several teams listed a while back as being interested in Simmons as a potential playmaking forward rather than a guard.

Although he was a liability offensively in the postseason, Simmons is still just 25 and has plenty of room for development. The biggest reason a trade market for him has yet to really take shape is that the Sixers have attached a high asking price to him. Rival teams have thus far been unwilling to meet it, which makes sense given how badly Simmons wants out of Philly.

Simmons is reportedly planning to skip training camp if he’s not traded. He could face a massive fine if he goes that route, but it does not sound like that is going to deter him.