Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love.

Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore.

When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said that Love is officially out of the Cavs’ rotation. According to Fedor, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Love about the matter recently.

He is out of the rotation to make room for Dean Wade. There was a conversation between J.B. and Kevin about that recently. Even though it was difficult, it’s what was best. https://t.co/BXVqqtItnl — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 6, 2023

Love last played on January 24. He was out for three games with back spasms but was cleared to play on January 31. He has not played in three straight games despite being active.

Dean Wade has been taking many of the minutes that otherwise likely would have gone to Love. He played 25 minutes in the win over the Pacers and 17 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Grizzlies.

Love is earning $28.9 million this season but his four-year contract expires after the season. His playing time and role have steadily decreased over the last few seasons.

It remains to be seen whether Love will be traded thanks to his expiring contract or potentially bought out. The 34-year-old has averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game this season.