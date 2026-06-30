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Cavaliers’ interest level in LeBron James has been revealed

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LeBron James in a Lakers jersey
Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is in the hunt for a new team, and the Cleveland Cavaliers may be in the picture.

The Cleveland Cavaliers do have interest in a third reunion with James, according to NBATV’s Chris Haynes. James’ level of interest in Cleveland, and how realistic the possibility of a reunion actually is, remain unclear.

The Cavaliers are virtually certain to be a rumored destination whenever James is considering his options, owing to his deep ties to the region and to the organization. The Cavaliers are also, however, in a place where they are already a contender, and James would have to fit in with what they have already built. The current roster has already had to deal with inevitable questions about how plausible that is.

James joining the Cavaliers might actually be one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ preferred outcomes if it means they can negotiate a sign-and-trade deal. That may be a steeper price than the Cavaliers are willing to pay, however.

If the Cavaliers do want James, there is one team in particular that seems to be a looming threat to that pursuit.

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