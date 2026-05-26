Donovan Mitchell shuts down a loaded LeBron James question

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with heartbreak after their season came to a harsh end on Monday, when the New York Knicks completed a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs may have to make some big moves in the offseason to get over the hump, but does Mitchell want LeBron James to have another Cleveland comeback? The Cavaliers shooting guard would rather not talk about it.

“That is not for me. I am not trying to get a headline. That’s a [President of Basketball Operations] Koby Altman question, that’s a [General Manager] Mike Gansey question,” Mitchell said when asked about the potential of James’ return to Cleveland after the Cavs’ 130-93 Game 4 loss to the Knicks at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, via Danny Cunningham on Locked On Cavs.

James’ future amid his looming free agency status was probably the last thing on Mitchell’s mind after the game. The Cavaliers rolled into the Eastern Conference Finals with high hopes after pulling off a second-round upset against the Detroit Pistons , but a painful Game 1 meltdown against the Knicks seemed to deflate Cleveland’s morale as they failed to win a game in the series.

James’ future is unclear, but a potential farewell season with the Cavs would be a fitting outro to the four-time NBA MVP’s incredible career.