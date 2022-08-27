Cavaliers could send Collin Sexton to unlikely team?

Collin Sexton could be going from a small-market team in the East to a small-market team in the West.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported this week that the Utah Jazz have strong interest in the Cleveland Cavaliers restricted free agent guard Sexton. Amico adds that the two sides may still discuss a possible sign-and-trade of Sexton without Jazz star Donovan Mitchell being involved.

Tony Jones of The Athletic had also previously noted that the 22-year-old Sexton could be a target for Utah.

The Cavaliers were recently mentioned as a potential suitor for Mitchell but have reportedly ended their pursuit of the three-time All-Star. As for Sexton, who missed almost all of last season with a meniscus injury, he still playing a game of chicken with Cleveland this offseason. Sexton is looking for a big payday and was allegedly unhappy with a recent lowball offer from the Cavs. With only about a month left to go before the beginning of training camp, the stalemate between Sexton and the Cavs continues.

The Jazz are in complete liquidation mode right now, so it is a bit surprising that they would want to absorb a sizable new multi-year contract for Sexton, who is entering his fifth season in the NBA. But if the team envisions Sexton as a core piece to build around (who is three years younger than Mitchell), their interest might not be entirely misplaced. There may be a landing spot out there though that makes a little more sense for the high-scorer Sexton.