Collin Sexton appears to ‘like’ tweet calling teammate Kevin Love overpaid

Kevin Love is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ highest-paid player this year. Something about that may not sit right with the team’s leading scorer.

A Cavs fan with the handle @MonteMacy tweeted about Love’s contract on Monday, saying that Love “stole $120 million” in the “heist of the century.”

Kevin Love stole $120 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Heist of the century pic.twitter.com/viihuFx7AG — Monte (@MonteMacy) March 15, 2021

The fan soon noticed that Cavs guard Collin Sexton had ‘liked’ his tweet about Love, providing the receipts to confirm it.

Looks as if Collin Sexton is not happy with Kevin Love’s contract in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/HbtHgWQWuw — Monte (@MonteMacy) March 15, 2021

Sexton has since ‘unliked’ the tweet. But the facts still remain that Love is earning $31.3 million this season despite making only four appearances to the tune of 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The 32-year-old recently returned to the court after a calf issue had sidelined him since December. But he lasted just two games for a total of 12 minutes before seemingly re-aggravating the injury. Beyond this season, Love is still owed $60.2 million over the next two years.

There is an argument that Love earned his contract with past performance, including multiple All-Star appearances in Cleveland and a big contribution to their 2016 title. But he does have a history of issues with Sexton, which could be rearing its head again now.