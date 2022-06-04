Report reveals Ime Udoka’s inspiring speech to Celtics in Game 1

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals lived up to the hype. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors put on an epic show, which featured an inspiring Celtics comeback spurred on by a fiery speech from their head coach, Ime Udoka.

The Warriors surged to an early lead on the back of Steph Curry, who connected on a record-breaking six three-pointers in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the Celtics were down, 92-80, and it looked to be a runaway. That’s when Udoka stepped in.

“You’re getting punked out there,” Udoka told Yahoo! Sports of his pre-fourth quarter speech. “They’re punking us right now. Is this the way you want to go out? This is not us. Let’s at least give ourselves a chance.”

Udoka’s message was heard loud and clear.

The Celtics stiffened up on defense, limiting the high-powered Warriors to just 16 points in the fourth quarter. But that wasn’t the entire story — their offense also turned it on. Boston lit up the scoreboard, dropping a 40-spot before the final horn sounded.

When all was said an done, the Celtics had erased a 12-point deficit and walked away with a 120-108 victory.

“It’s something we needed to hear,” Derrick White also told Yahoo! Sports. “We were challenged to toughen up and we did.”

Udoka and the now-confident Celtics will look to buck the odds once again on Sunday in Game 2 against the Warriors.