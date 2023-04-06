 Skip to main content
Look: Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had to be held back from Raptors player

April 5, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Mazzulla being held back

Joe Mazzulla wanted some smoke during Wednesday’s game.

Mazzulla, the Boston Celtics head coach, had an incident with Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher during the first half of their matchup. While the two teams were headed into a timeout, Boucher bumped Mazzulla as he was walking to the Raptors sideline. Mazzulla was not pleased and had to be held back by Celtics center Robert Williams III.

Check it out.

The first-year head coach Mazzulla is only 34 years old, so he still has plenty of energy in him. Mazzulla is also never afraid to get a little physical (as we have seen before).

As for the Celtics and Raptors, they are Atlantic Division rivals. Over the years, the two teams have had multiple heated incidents with one another.

