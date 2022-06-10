Report: Celtics coaches listening to Draymond Green podcast

Draymond Green may be dismissive of the notion that his podcast is giving away any valuable intel to opponents of the Golden State Warriors. But at least one rival team is tuning in to decide for themselves whether they can gain any insight by listening to Green’s show.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Thursday that several Boston Celtics coaches have been listening to Green’s show to see if the Warriors forward divulges any information of value to them following games.

Green began publishing his “The Draymond Green Show” on Nov. 15. At first he was publishing episodes on a weekly basis. But once the playoffs began, he started to publish new shows after each game.

Dallas Mavericks staffers listened to the show during the conference finals to see if they could get any inside information about the Warriors’ approach. Celtics staffers are doing the same.

Fischer asked Green after the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to Boston Wednesday whether the Golden State forward felt his show could be giving away any information to opponents. Green was dismissive of the question and reacted in a testy manner.

Green may be minimizing how much information his podcasts reveal. But he did share that the Warriors would plan to contest shots from Derrick White, Marcus Smart and Al Horford following the trio’s success in Game 1. Boston at least knew that was coming for Game 2. Golden State won Game 2 anyway.

Maybe Green is not revealing any more in his podcast than he does in postgame media sessions. But the fact that he’s spending time doing his show — and talking about series as they’re ongoing — is unusual. The whole thing opens him up to immediate criticism unless he backs it up on the court.