Celtics could trade Marcus Smart this summer?

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of some big organizational changes right now. Those changes could potentially extend to their roster as well.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto said Wednesday that NBA executives believe guard Marcus Smart will be the team’s most tradeable asset this summer.

Smart, 27, is coming off a career-best season with 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game. He is also the longest-tenured Celtic (having been with them since they drafted him in 2014) as well as their emotional leader of sorts.

But everything is on the table right now for Boston after the shocking news of longtime president Danny Ainge’s retirement and subsequent promotion of now-former head coach Brad Stevens to replace him. The team also just lost in a fairly one-sided first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

As for Smart, he will be entering the final year of his contract next season. Trade rumors have hovered over him since at least last year. Now they may be coming into focus again under the Celtics’ new Stevens-led front office.