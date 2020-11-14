Report: Celtics have strong interest in potential top ten draft pick

The Boston Celtics are known for their aggressive moves, and it sounds possible that it might happen again prior to the NBA Draft.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Celtics “have long had eyes for” Auburn wing Isaac Okoro, who is expected to be a top ten pick. He is considered the “likely target” if the organization makes a move to trade up.

The Celtics have the ammunition to move up if they want to. They are currently slated to pick 14th, 26th, and 30th overall. Packaging those selections together could be enough to move Boston up.

The Celtics have been named as one of the teams with interest in picking up another lottery pick. Okoro is likely to go in the bottom half of the top ten, so it adds up.

Okoro averaged 12.9 points per game in his lone season at Auburn.