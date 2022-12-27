Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23 season. Himmelsbach adds that Mazzulla is aware of and understands the situation. Mazzulla has also reportedly been told that he will coach the the team for the entire season, no matter the result.

Mazzulla, still only 34, has surpassed virtually all expectations since taking over the Celtics after Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire year over an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. Boston currently sits at 24-10 and is averaging 118.7 points per game (both tops in the league).

But the Celtics’ stance makes perfect sense since Mazzulla still needs to get the job done in the second half of the year as well as in the playoffs (not to mention the need to sort out the still-unresolved situation with Udoka). It has not all been smooth sailing for the first-year head coach Mazzulla. But he is at least making a strong audition to eventually get the permanent job.