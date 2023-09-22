Celtics have made decision on Malcolm Brogdon?

The Boston Celtics appear to have rendered their verdict on Malcolm Brogdon.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics are not considering trading Brogdon (at least not any more than they are considering trading any other player on their roster). Himmelsbach does acknowledge though that something about the Brogdon-Celtics situation “just feels slightly off.”

We heard a report earlier this week that the veteran guard Brogdon was angry with the Celtics. The team had agreed to trade Brogdon to the LA Clippers in a three-team deal last June, but the deal ultimately fell apart because of a big health concern with Brogdon. That is likely the root of Brogdon’s frustrations with Boston.

That being said, there is a strong argument right now for the Celtics to keep Brogdon on the roster and simply try to repair their relationship with him. After the Brogdon-to-the-Clippers trade fell through, the Celtics ended up sending Marcus Smart in a separate trade to the Memphis Grizzlies instead (thus opening up more minutes and touches in the backcourt). Brogdon still has two years left on his contract as well and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award last season with an impressive 15-4-4 line off the bench (before a right forearm injury sapped him of his ability to produce in the playoffs).

It seems the Celtics would have an interesting Plan B at point guard if they cannot mend their fences with Brogdon. But with training camp creeping closer, Boston apparently prefers to run it back with Brogdon instead.