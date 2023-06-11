 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 11, 2023

Celtics make another major addition to Joe Mazzulla’s staff

June 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Mazzulla on the sideline

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have taken another step to add a highly-regarded assistant coach to coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff.

The Celtics are hiring Charles Lee as an assistant coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Lee, the former associate head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, was considered for head coaching jobs in Detroit and Toronto this offseason.

Lee had been with the Bucks since 2018, having served as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks prior to that. He was actually on the Celtics’ list of head coaching candidates when Brad Stevens left the role to become team president, so this would be the culmination of some long-standing admiration on the organization’s part.

The Celtics have several staff openings, but have started filling them with experienced and widely-respected assistants. Lee is just the latest example of that.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsCharles Lee
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus