Celtics make another major addition to Joe Mazzulla’s staff

The Boston Celtics have taken another step to add a highly-regarded assistant coach to coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff.

The Celtics are hiring Charles Lee as an assistant coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Lee, the former associate head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, was considered for head coaching jobs in Detroit and Toronto this offseason.

Charles Lee is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as the lead assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Lee had been the associate head coach with Milwaukee and a finalist for the Toronto and Detroit head jobs. pic.twitter.com/t2WO5r2hHh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2023

Lee had been with the Bucks since 2018, having served as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks prior to that. He was actually on the Celtics’ list of head coaching candidates when Brad Stevens left the role to become team president, so this would be the culmination of some long-standing admiration on the organization’s part.

The Celtics have several staff openings, but have started filling them with experienced and widely-respected assistants. Lee is just the latest example of that.