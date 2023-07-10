Celtics appear to make decision on Jaylen Brown’s future

Jaylen Brown has repeatedly been at the center of trade rumors over the past few years, but it does not sound like the Boston Celtics are planning to part ways with the two-time All-Star.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics are “making progress” toward a contract extension with Brown. The two sides are “likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week.”

That meshes with what the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported, which is that there is “hope and optimism a deal will be finalized soon.” Though, Himmelsbach says there is still work to be done.

Brown is eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension after he was named to the All-NBA Second Team. One reason that negotiations are taking a while could be that the Celtics are trying to get Brown to agree to something between the supermax figure and the four-year, $190 million regular max extension. Though, Brown has indicated he wants the full amount.

Brown, who averaged 26.6 points per game last season, has expressed frustration in the past with having his name come up in trade rumors. Some of that frustration has been directed at Celtics fans. Many have predicted that he would either be traded or leave when he became a free agent after the 2023-24 season, but all signs point toward Brown remaining in Boston.