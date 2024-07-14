Celtics signing son of ’90s Bulls champion

As the Boston Celtics try to become a dynasty, they are following in the footsteps of another NBA dynasty.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Celtics are signing Ron Harper Jr. to an Exhibit 10 deal. Harper Jr, who has played for Boston’s Summer League team this offseason, is getting a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract from the Celtics.

The 24-year-old small forward Harper Jr. is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The elder Harper, known for his defense, started on the Chicago Bulls team that three-peated from 1996-98. He then won two more NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

As for Harper Jr, he went undrafted in 2022 after a four-year college career with Rutgers. Harper Jr. then spent parts of the last two seasons on two-way contracts with the Toronto Raptors before being waived in Dec. 2023 amid a season-ending shoulder injury.

Harper Jr. looks to be well along his road to recovery though and will now be joining the roster of the defending champion Celtics, who are going through an interesting offseason right now.